Come check out the local music scene at this month’s “Vulgar”

This next “Vulgar” music event will be held this Saturday, July 27, at the Foxhole Bar in downtown Columbus, Ga.

“Vulgar” features local and national Dubstep DJ’s in town to feature their latest songs. For those who aren’t familiar with the genre, Wikipedia defines Dubstep as a “form of electronic music generally features syncopated drum and percussion patterns with bass lines that contain prominent sub bass frequencies.”

Dubstep has gained popularity throughout the past few years and is now regarded as one of the most popular forms of electronic music. Popular DJ’s include artists such as Skrillex and Bassnectar.

One reason Dubstep has gained popularity is due to the fun crowds that come to the shows. Shows like “Vulgar” often include a lot of dancing and crowd participation. The music is very bass heavy which gives every song high and low BPM (beats per minute) and allows the DJ’s to be conductors for the crowd – slowing down and speeding up songs as necessary to give the audience the best experience possible.

A smaller town like Columbus is lucky to have events like “Vulgar,” as most fans would have to travel to larger cities such as Atlanta to find this music scene.

This “Vulgar” will feature some of the best up and coming DJ’s in the area. Local DJ Drizno is returning to this month’s event to “perform a filthy set of live synths, samplers, turntables and guitar baddassery with plenty of surprises.” His set will also feature local guitarist Chris Steele to add another layer to his music.

Popular Columbus DJ Crude Carter, also known as Max Moskol, will also perform at the event. Carter is famous for injecting other genres into his music such as: metal, hardcore, rap and more. Carter is also one of the most accomplished programmers and SEO experts in the area.

Other DJs featured at “Vulgar” include: Esko, Shaddex and P!ko. The event starts at 10 pm EST and cover will only cost $5 if you come before 12 am.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/403132483131048/