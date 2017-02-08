“Fabulous Fridays” at Callaway Gardens

The Fourth of July has come and gone. Labor Day weekend is still a few weeks away. As the month winds down, you’d probably like to do the same, so here’s the plan. On Friday, make an early escape from the office. Swing by the house to pick up your family. Then, point the car toward Callaway Gardens and get ready to kick off your weekend with their “Fabulous Fridays” through August 2.

Admission to Robin Lake Beach is free after 4pm, making it a getaway that goes easy on your fun money. Those extra bucks may come in handy as you peruse the goodies available for purchase at the Callaway Gardens Farmers Market. Local and regional vendors will be offering fresh fruits and veggies, including produce from Mr. Cason’s Vegetable Garden. You’ll also find meat and dairy products, baked goods, sauces, soaps, flowers and plants. All Farmers Market products are produced within a 150-mile radius of Pine Mountain, part of Callaway Gardens’ commitment to support small agricultural businesses in the region.

A Friday evening on Robin Lake Beach wouldn’t be complete without some live music. Bands and performers take the stage at 7pm (be sure to bring blankets or lawn chairs). Stick around until 8pm and you can catch a performance by the Florida State University Flying High Circus. A Callaway Gardens tradition since 1961, the circus features trapeze acts, juggling, high wire walks and other activities performed by FSU students.

There’s no reason to wait for the next Federal holiday to roll around when a Friday evening of fun is only a short drive away. You might even decide to make a full weekend of it. If that’s the case, you’ll find nice places to stay both within and adjacent to the Gardens. Think of it as a break before the back-to-school rush or a head-clearing respite from the rigors of your job. Here’s another idea–don’t worry about justifying an impromptu getaway: just…get…away. Why settle for a nice Friday when there’s a fantastic one waiting right up the road?