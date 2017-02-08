The Tavern – A Great Live Music Venue in Columbus, Ga.

Great News!! The Tavern has reopened… Go Check it out!!

The Tavern, located behind Country’s BBQ off of Veterans Pkwy and Whittlesey Road, is one of the best live music venues in the Columbus, Ga. area.

During the day time The Tavern is one of the best upscale restaurants in town. For lunch menu items include a number of delicious burgers and sandwiches, while the dinner menu includes some of the best steaks, ribs and seafood in town. Tables here are covered in linen and lit by candle light, making it a great location for a date or business meeting.

The Tavern has features a huge bar that offers a huge selection of beer and wines for patrons who decide to stay after dinner. The atmosphere here is lively and includes a large space for dancing and big stage for live bands to play. Bands that often play here include “The Misty Harbor Band,” and “Kaleb King.” A new band has formed around Kenny Lewis and some other great local talent, to be the house band, and will play regularly along with other local bands mixed in..

The crowd at this venue is a great mixture of younger and older, but mostly those who love to dance to the hits. This is a great alternative to some of the downtown bars and is great for those who live on the north side of town.

Mixed drinks at the bar average $5 dollars and shots around $7. The Tavern is open seven days a week and even has lunch with music now!!