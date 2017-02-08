Trance Movie Review (2013)

Trance (2013) – Movie Review

Starring: James McAvoy, Rosario Dawson

Directed by: Danny Boyle

8.5 out of 10

“Trance” is a movie I happened to see on a whim with some friends back when the movie was shown at Columbus’ “Dollar Theater” or the Peachtree 8. I walked into the movie blind to the plot or genre of the movie – the film’s title led me to guess the movie would somehow relate to trance music. I came out of the theater blown away realizing I had just seen the best mind-bending thriller since “Inception.”

I can’t say too much about the plot without giving anything away so I will describe the basic premise of the movie. The main character Simon, played by McAvoy from “X-men: First Class”, works at an art auction and is good at his job. The beginning of the movie is fantastic and could be a short film itself. Simon narrates to the audience the steps he must take during an art robbery; all the while he is attempting to hide away a $17 Million painting in a bag from thieves during the middle of an auction.

So far this sounds like a normal art-heist thriller. The bad guys intercept Simon before he can properly hide the painting away in a safe, take his bag and hit him over the head after he attempts to taser one of the thieves. However, the painting is no longer in the bag and Simon now has amnesia from the head blow. Interrogation is of no use, so the thieves hire a hypnotist to unlock the secrets deep within his mind.

The basic premise of the movie is pretty complicated and the plot takes many twists and turns, asking its viewers to pay close attention to every detail. The rewarding climax and resolution of “Trance” are truly mind-blowing and will leave you thinking for days.

The three leads of the movie give excellent performances and Danny Boyle’s slick direction makes the movie tense and enthralling. The score of the movie also helps to raise the tension.

Beware, this movie does show full frontal female nudity, so this is not a movie parents should watch with their children.

“Trance” can be found at your local redbox movie rental station or retail outlet.